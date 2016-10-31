BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Heartland Financial USA Inc
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - Net interest income increased $14.0 million or 23% to $73.7 million in Q3 of 2016
* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies