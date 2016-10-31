BRIEF-Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
Oct 31 MYR Group Inc
* MYR Group Inc - Deal for $16.1 million cdn
* MYR Group Inc- WPE will operate as Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd. as part of MYR Group
* MYR Group Inc. acquires British Columbia Electrical contractor Western Pacific Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: