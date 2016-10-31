PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 31 Monolithic Power Systems Inc
* Monolithic Power Systems Inc sees Q4 revenue in range of $101 million to $105 million
* Monolithic Power Systems Inc sees Q4 GAAP gross margin between 53.9% and 54.9%
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin between 54.8% and 55.8%
* Monolithic Power Systems announces results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 revenue $106.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $106 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.