US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 31 Petroquest Energy Inc -
* Production for Q3 of 2016 was 5.2 Bcfe, compared to 7.4 Bcfe for comparable period of 2015
* Sees 4th quarter production volumes 42 - 46 mmcfe/d
* Announces third quarter 2016 results; updates East Texas joint venture, operations, liquidity and hedging
* Q3 loss per share $1.31
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.