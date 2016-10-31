Oct 31 Durect Corp
* Durect-Report data from cohort 1 of first patient study
with DUR-928,single dose provided signals of DUR-928 activity in
cirrhotic,non-cirrhotic NASH patients
* Durect Corp - Recent DUR-928 data in patients are
consistent with DUR-928 activities previously demonstrated in
animal models and in cell cultures
* Durect - Reporting on 2 new animal studies suggestive of
DUR-928's potential therapeutic activities in fibrotic and
cholestatic liver diseases
* Durect Corp - Preparing two IND's to enable future
clinical trials in U.S for DUR-928
* Durect Corporation announces update on DUR-928 development
program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: