BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to 1.1 mln shares
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
Oct 31 Smart Employee Benefits Inc
* SEB reports results for third quarter, 2016 and schedules conference call
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - revenue for three-month period ended August 31, 2016 increased by 105 pct, or $12.5 million, to $24.4 million from $11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
