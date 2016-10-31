BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Smart Employee Benefits Inc
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - Revenue for three-month period ended August 31, 2016 increased by 105%, or $12.5 million, to $24.4 million
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $636 thousand for quarter, up from $23 thousand in previous year
* SEB reports results for third quarter, 2016 and schedules conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies