US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 31 Exactech Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $58.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $256.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Exactech Q3 revenue up 7% to $59.9 million. Net income up 10% to $3.2 million. Diluted eps $0.22 versus. $0.20.
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $59.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.17
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $256 million to $258 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.