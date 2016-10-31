Oct 31 Amkor Technology Inc
* Amkor Technology Inc - Qtrly gross margin 19.7% versus
14.3% in Q2
* Sees Q4 net sales of $990 million to $1.07 billion, down
1% to 9% from prior quarter
* Sees Q4 gross margin of 19% to 23%
* Sees Q4 net income of $46 million to $82 million, or $0.19
to $0.34 per share
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $650
million, unchanged from our previous forecast
* Sees FY 2016 net income of approximately $130 million, or
around $0.55 per share, up from $0.22 in 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $3.86
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.02
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1,086 million versus $734 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the third
quarter 2016
* Sees Q4 revenue about $1.03 billion
* Q3 sales $1.09 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.9 billion
