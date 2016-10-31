US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 31 Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc
* Oculus Innovative Sciences sells Latin America business to Invekra S.A.P.I. De C.V. for $19.5 million in cash
* Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc - deal for $19.5 million in cash
* Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc - Invekra will pay Oculus a three percent payment on all Latin American revenues outside of Mexico
* Oculus Innovative Sciences - to maintain manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico for production of its Oculus-branded microdacyn-based products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.