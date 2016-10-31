Oct 31 Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc

* Oculus Innovative Sciences sells Latin America business to Invekra S.A.P.I. De C.V. for $19.5 million in cash

* Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc - Invekra will pay Oculus a three percent payment on all Latin American revenues outside of Mexico

* Oculus Innovative Sciences - to maintain manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico for production of its Oculus-branded microdacyn-based products