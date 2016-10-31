Oct 31 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko announces third-quarter 2016 results
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Anadarko ended Q3 with
approximately $4 billion of cash on hand
* Anadarko - third-quarter sales volumes of natural gas, oil
and natural gas liquids (NGLS) totaled 72 million BOE, or an
average of 780,000 BOE per day
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Anadarko plans to use
approximately $1.8 billion of its cash on hand to fund Gulf of
Mexico acquisition
* Anadarko Petroleum - increasing our 2016 full-year
divestiture-adjusted sales-volume guidance by 8 million BOE from
midpoint of our initial expectations
* Qtrly total revenue $1893 million versus $1,688 million a
year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: