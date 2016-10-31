BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 ONE Gas Inc -
* Says total natural gas sales volumes were 11.3 bcf in Q3 2016, down 1 percent compared with same period last year
* Says co affirmed its 2016 financial guidance
* Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $305 million in 2016
* Says total Q3 natural gas volumes delivered were 57.3 bcf in Q3 2016, up 5 percent compared with same period last year
* One gas announces third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.