BRIEF-The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
Oct 31 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc :
* Net sales decreased by 1.5 pct to $222.3 million for Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $216.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. first quarter diluted EPS increased by 25.4 pct to a first quarter record $0.89 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 sales fell 1.5 percent to $222.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
