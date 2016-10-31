Oct 31 Viacom Inc :
* Says Robert Bakish appointed CEO and acting president
* Viacom Inc - Robert Bakish appointed acting president and
CEO, having led Viacom's international growth since 2007
* Bakish is also being appointed to new role of president
and chief executive officer of Viacom Global Entertainment Group
* Viacom Inc - Robert Bakish will succeed Tom Dooley, who,
as previously announced, will be leaving company
* New business unit combines Viacom's international media
networks division with company's music and entertainment group
* Viacom Inc - in addition, TV land and CMT will join Global
Entertainment Group portfolio under Bakish
* Viacom Inc - BET Networks will continue to function as a
separate group
* Viacom's Kids and Family Group will be reestablished as
"Nickelodeon Group"
* Viacom announces leadership transition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: