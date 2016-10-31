Oct 31 Viacom Inc :

* Says Robert Bakish appointed CEO and acting president

* Viacom Inc - Robert Bakish appointed acting president and CEO, having led Viacom's international growth since 2007

* Bakish is also being appointed to new role of president and chief executive officer of Viacom Global Entertainment Group

* Viacom Inc - Robert Bakish will succeed Tom Dooley, who, as previously announced, will be leaving company

* New business unit combines Viacom's international media networks division with company's music and entertainment group

* Viacom Inc - in addition, TV land and CMT will join Global Entertainment Group portfolio under Bakish

* Viacom Inc - BET Networks will continue to function as a separate group

* Viacom's Kids and Family Group will be reestablished as "Nickelodeon Group"

* Viacom announces leadership transition