Oct 31 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - Total revenues of $230.4 million, up 5.4%, for 3Q16, compared to $218.6 million for 3Q15

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07

* Qtrly FFO per share $ 1.39

* Q3 revenue view $165.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $230.4 million