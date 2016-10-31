BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Triangle Capital Corp :
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces appointment of Mark Mulhern to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies