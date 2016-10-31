BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Post Properties Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Due to pending merger with MAA, company has discontinued presentation of earnings and FFO guidance
* Post Properties announces third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 FFO per share $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies