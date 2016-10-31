BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to 1.1 mln shares
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
Oct 31 Horace Mann Educators Corp
* Qtrly total revenues $291.3 million versus $265.7 million
* Horace Mann reports third quarter 2016 net income per share of $0.65; operating EPS of $0.58
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $1.80 to $1.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
