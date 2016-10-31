Oct 31 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $47.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $45.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S