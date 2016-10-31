BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $47.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 revenue $45.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies