Oct 31 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc :
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $85 million
* Sees 2016 net income of $66 to $72 million
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - full year pro forma
EBITDA outlook raised to $215 to $225 million
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - total cost savings
approaching $50 million for 2016, including $15 million
carryover from 2015
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - 2016 transformation
initiative savings target increased to $30 to $35 million
* Rayonier Advanced Materials reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 sales $207 million versus i/b/e/s view $211.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
