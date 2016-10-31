BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc- Has revised its guidance for 2016 annual net income to be between $1.74 and $1.75 per share
* Omega Healthcare Investors -Revised annual 2016 adjusted FFO to be between $3.38 and $3.39 per share
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Omega announces third quarter 2016 financial results; $428m of new investments and increased dividend for 17th consecutive quarter
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.83
* Q3 revenue $224.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.38 to $3.39
* Q3 FFO per share $0.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.