Oct 31 Advansix Inc :
* Advansix Inc - its planned Q4 2016 turnaround activities
will be extended due to additional, unplanned maintenance of its
ammonia plant
* Advansix Inc - ammonia plant turnaround is now expected to
continue for an additional two weeks to address significant
inspection findings
* Advansix Inc - expects combined impact to Q4 2016 pre-tax
income to be in range of $20 to $25 million as a result of lost
sales
* Q4 plant turnaround activities had no adverse impact on Q3
2016 financial results
* Advansix provides operational update on its fourth quarter
2016 plant turnaround
