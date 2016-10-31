Oct 31 Tesoro Logistics LP :
* Tesoro Logistics LP - raised quarterly distribution 17 pct
to $0.875 per limited partner unit
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46
* Tesoro Logistics LP - expects full year 2016 net earnings
of $345 to $365 million
* Tesoro Logistics LP - sees FY EBITDA of $710 to $730
million
* Tesoro Logistics LP - TLLP has reduced its 2016 capital
expenditure guidance to $170 million, net of reimbursements from
Tesoro
* Tesoro Logistics LP - qtrly total revenues $308 million
versus $282 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $310.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* REG-Tesoro Logistics LP reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.46
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
;))