BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Tennant Co
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 5 percent to $0.21 per share
* Tennant Co - Tennant board of directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to one million shares of company's common stock
* Tennant Co - new share repurchase program in addition to approximately 395,000 shares remaining under its current repurchase program
* Tennant Company board authorizes 5 percent quarterly dividend increase and repurchase of additional one million shares
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.