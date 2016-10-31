(Refiles to add source text for Eikon)

Oct 31 Albany International Corp

* Albany International Corp - on track toward their full-year 2016 and longer-term strategic and financial performance objectives

* Albany International Corp - we now expect full-year spending in 2016 to be $75 million to $80 million

* Albany International Corp - continue to expect full-year adjusted ebitda to be at upper-end of previously discussed range of $180 million to $195 million

* Sees contract awarded in quarter to produce composite components to generate sales of $15 million to $20 million/year by 2020

* Albany International reports third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 sales rose 7 percent to $191.3 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 excluding items