Oct 31 Albany International Corp
* Albany International Corp - on track toward their
full-year 2016 and longer-term strategic and financial
performance objectives
* Albany International Corp - we now expect full-year
spending in 2016 to be $75 million to $80 million
* Albany International Corp - continue to expect full-year
adjusted ebitda to be at upper-end of previously discussed range
of $180 million to $195 million
* Sees contract awarded in quarter to produce composite
components to generate sales of $15 million to $20 million/year
by 2020
* Albany International reports third-quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 sales rose 7 percent to $191.3 million
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 excluding
items
