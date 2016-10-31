Oct 31 Centerpoint Energy Inc :
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - purchase price for acquisition is
$40 million
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - transaction has been approved by
board of directors of both companies
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - transaction is financed from
internally generated cash flow or borrowings under Centerpoint
Energy's commercial paper programs
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - pro forma, CES will deliver in
excess of one trillion cubic feet of natural gas to
approximately 100,000 customers in 32 states
* Centerpoint Energy Inc signs agreement with subsidiary of
Atmos Energy Corporation to acquire retail energy services
business
