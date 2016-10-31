Oct 31 Delek Us Holdings Inc -

* Transaction to sell retail related assets for $535.0 million expected to close in November

* Qtrly total throughput at Tyler, Texas refinery is 71,899 bpd versus 79,908 bpd

* Adjustments for Q3 2016 include, along with other non-cash items, an after-tax non-cash charge of $156.0 million, or $2.52 per share

* After-tax non-cash charge in quarter related to an impairment of investment in Alon USA

* Qtrly total throughput at El Dorado, Arkansas refinery is 76,217 bpd versus 76,399 bpd

* Qtrly net sales $1,079.9 million versus $1,293.5 million a year ago

* Delek us holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18

* Q3 loss per share $2.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: