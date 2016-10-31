Oct 31 EXFO Inc

* EXFO Inc - Cash and stock transaction is valued at approximately us$8.25 million

* EXFO Inc - No material impact from acquisition is expected for EXFO's Q1 of fiscal 2017 ending on November 30, 2016

* EXFO Inc - Deal includes us$5 million in cash and remaining amount in EXFO shares

* Has acquired majority of assets of absolute analysis inc

* EXFO acquires optical RF Test Technology from Absolute Analysis