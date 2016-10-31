BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 EXFO Inc
* EXFO Inc - Cash and stock transaction is valued at approximately us$8.25 million
* EXFO Inc - No material impact from acquisition is expected for EXFO's Q1 of fiscal 2017 ending on November 30, 2016
* EXFO Inc - Deal includes us$5 million in cash and remaining amount in EXFO shares
* Has acquired majority of assets of absolute analysis inc
* EXFO acquires optical RF Test Technology from Absolute Analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.