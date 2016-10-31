Oct 31 Seaspan Corp

* Seaspan Corp qtrly loss per share $1.86

* Seaspan Corp - During quarter ended September 30, 2016, Seaspan recognized non-cash vessel impairments of $202.8 million

* Seaspan Corp - Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly revenue $224.9 million versus $212.9 million

* Seaspan Corp - Recognized non-cash vessel impairments related to ten vessels under 5000 teu in size during quarter ended September 30

* Seaspan- Change in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a gain of $0.7 million,loss of $75.1 million for three,nine months ended Sept 30, 2016

* Seaspan reports financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016