BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Seaspan Corp
* Seaspan Corp qtrly loss per share $1.86
* Seaspan Corp - During quarter ended September 30, 2016, Seaspan recognized non-cash vessel impairments of $202.8 million
* Seaspan Corp - Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly revenue $224.9 million versus $212.9 million
* Seaspan Corp - Recognized non-cash vessel impairments related to ten vessels under 5000 teu in size during quarter ended September 30
* Seaspan- Change in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a gain of $0.7 million,loss of $75.1 million for three,nine months ended Sept 30, 2016
* Seaspan reports financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.