BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Cabot Corp
* Cabot Corp - Expect to see moderate growth in 2017 across all segments
* Cabot Corp qtrly revenue $619 million versus $671 million
* Cabot Corp - Q1 is expected to be weaker sequentially due to typical seasonality and higher maintenance costs from anticipated plant turnarounds
* Q4 revenue view $654.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot Corp reports fourth quarter diluted EPS of $0.83 and adjusted EPS of $1.00
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.