* Cabot Corp - Expect to see moderate growth in 2017 across all segments

* Cabot Corp qtrly revenue $619 million versus $671 million

* Cabot Corp - Q1 is expected to be weaker sequentially due to typical seasonality and higher maintenance costs from anticipated plant turnarounds

* Q4 revenue view $654.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Corp reports fourth quarter diluted EPS of $0.83 and adjusted EPS of $1.00

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S