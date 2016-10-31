BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Exterran Corp
* Exterran Corp - David A. Barta will succeed Jon C. Biro, who resigned as chief financial officer
* Jon Biro will assist company with transition process as needed
* Exterran Corporation appoints David A. Barta as chief financial officer
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.