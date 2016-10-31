Oct 31 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - Has priced an offering of 22 million depositary shares at a price of $25 per depositary share

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - Intends to apply to list depositary shares on new york stock exchange under symbol "AXSprE"

* Axis Capital prices offering of $550,000,000 of 5.50% Series E preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: