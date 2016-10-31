BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Olin Corp -
* Announced Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $190 million to $220 million
* Full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $810 million to $840 million
* Q4 Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment earnings are expected to be slightly lower than Q3 earnings
* Expect $60 million of cost and operational synergy savings this year with additional savings to be realized over next four to six quarters
* Pretax restructuring costs and acquisition-related integration costs are forecast to total approximately $20 million in Q4
* If forecasted Q4 caustic soda price remains constant through 2017, y-o-y improvement on FY basis in adjusted EBITDA would be about $100 million
* Olin corp - "expect positive pricing trends in caustic soda will continue for foreseeable future given improved caustic soda industry fundamentals"
* Olin announces third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 sales $1.453 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.