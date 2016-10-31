BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Green Plains Inc
* Green Plains Inc - During Q3, Green Plains produced 292.2 million gallons of ethanol compared with 215.6 million gallons for same period in 2015
* Green Plains reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $841.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $852.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.