Oct 31 Douglas Dynamics Inc

* Douglas Dynamics Inc - During Q3 of 2016, there were certain unusual items related to Dejana acquisition that negatively impacted company's results

* Douglas Dynamics Inc - Company is reiterating its 2016 financial outlook

* Douglas Dynamics - Certain unusual items negatively impacted co's results by approximately $6.2 million of pre-tax income, or $0.17 per diluted share in quarter

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $428.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We know our Q4 results will still be impacted by magnitude, timing and location of snowfall"

* Douglas Dynamics announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.79

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 sales $123.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $395 million to $450 million