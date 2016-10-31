BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Green Plains Partners LP
* Green Plains Partners LP - quarterly cash distribution increased 1.0 cent to $0.42 per unit
* Green Plains Partners LP qtrly consolidated revenues increased $4.8 million for three months ended Sept. 30, 2016, compared with same period last year
* Green Plains Partners LP qtrly consolidated revenues total revenues $26.2 million versus $21.4 million
* Q3 revenue view $26.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Green Plains partners reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.