Oct 31 AT&T Inc :

* Communications Workers of America vote to ratify two agreements covering former DIRECTV employees

* Agreements, which were reached on September 29, cover about 200 employees in Midwest region, and about 900 employees in Southwest region

* Leadership of Communications Workers of America notified company that ex-DIRECTV field services employees voted to ratify agreements between CWA, company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: