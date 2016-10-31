BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 AT&T Inc :
* Communications Workers of America vote to ratify two agreements covering former DIRECTV employees
* Agreements, which were reached on September 29, cover about 200 employees in Midwest region, and about 900 employees in Southwest region
* Leadership of Communications Workers of America notified company that ex-DIRECTV field services employees voted to ratify agreements between CWA, company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.