BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Intrepid Potash Inc :
* Announced it has reached an agreement with its noteholders to amend terms of its senior notes
* Intrepid Potash Inc - entered new revolving credit agreement with bank of montreal, which provides additional borrowing capacity of up to $35 million
* Intrepid Potash- to engage an investment banker to assess and, if determined to be appropriate assist in pursuing potential strategic alternatives
* Intrepid Potash successfully amends senior note terms, announces new credit agreement
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.