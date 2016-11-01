BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Callidus Capital Corp :
* Callidus capital corp - Callidus has taken up and accepted for payment 157,844 shares that were validly deposited to offer as of October 31, 2016
* Callidus capital - Following take-up of these shares, co will have taken up, paid for 2,840,944 shares, or about 56% of total eligible under offer
* Callidus - Offer is for purchase & cancellation by Callidus of up to 5.07 million of outstanding common shares at $16.50 per share, from shareholders
* Callidus Capital announces take-up of additional shares under the outstanding substantial issuer bid
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.