BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP:
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces the acquisition of a 104-room rail crew hotel in Nashville, Tennessee
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP - purchase price of approximately $8.7 million
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP - acquisition will be funded with cash from July 2016 bought deal offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.