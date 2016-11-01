BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Care.com Inc:
* Care.com announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $40.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $ 159.5 million - $ 161.0 million
* Qtrly total members grew 23% to 22.0 million at end of Q3 of 2016
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP EPS $ 0.13 - $ 0.15
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $160.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.