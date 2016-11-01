Nov 1 Mdc Holdings Inc
* MDC Holdings announces 2016 third quarter results
* MDC Holdings Inc says Q3 ending backlog dollar value up
37% to $1.61 billion from $1.18 billion
* Qtrly home sale revenues up 27% to $575.7 million from
$454.7 million
* Qtrly homes delivered up 20% to 1,293
* Qtrly dollar value of net new orders up 17% to $570.3
million from $489.0 million
* MDC Holdings Inc says Q3 total home and land sale revenues
$578.01 million versus. $455.6 million last year
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: