Nov 1 Brookdale Senior Living Inc
* Authorizes $100 million share repurchase program and
appoints dan decker as executive chairman
* Is revising 2016 full-year guidance for senior housing and
ancillary services revenue
* Sees fy 2016 senior housing and ancillary services revenue
of $4.15 billion to $4.20 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda $818 million to $828 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.28
* Brookdale announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $1.25 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion
* Q3 same store sales rose 2 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: