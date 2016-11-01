BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor
* Company will record a charge to GAAP and adjusted earnings in q4 of 2016 estimated to be approximately $0.04 per share
* Pfizer - "working to ensure that all regulatory authorities are informed, and that all trial investigators are informed and instructed on next steps"
* Pfizer will now halt two ongoing cardiovascular outcome studies, Spire-1 and Spire-2
* Pfizer - clinical information now available for Bococizumab indicates Bococizumab not likely to provide value to patients, physicians or shareholders
* Pfizer - will record the charge as research and development charge in q4 of 2016 and is incorporating this estimated impact into its updated 2016 financial guidance
* Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.