Nov 1 Eaton Corporation Plc

* Eaton reports third quarter net income and operating earnings per share of $1.15

* Q3 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.05 billion

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.15

* Sees Q4 2016 operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY operating earnings per share $4.15 to $4.25

* Says looking at full-year 2016, now expect a decline in organic revenue of approximately 4 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says maintaining estimate of impact of negative currency translation at $225 million in FY

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Decline in orders in several of end markets in Q3 suggests that sales in Q4 of 2016 and in 2017 are likely to be soft

* Says anticipate expanding our 2017 restructuring program to a cost of $180 million, compared to prior guidance of $130 million