Nov 1 Nisource Inc -
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $4.73
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nisource Inc says reaffirmed its expectation of
delivering annual dividend increases of 4-6 percent
* Nisource Inc says expects to complete approximately $1.5
billion in planned utility infrastructure investments in 2017
* By year end,expects to replace about 410 miles of priority
distribution pipelines,about 60 miles underground cable,about
1,200 electric poles
* Nisource reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.06 from
continuing operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05
to $1.10
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.12
to $1.18
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.06
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: