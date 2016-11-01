BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 American Electric Power Company Inc
* Sees 2016 operating eps guidance $3.75 to $3.85
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American electric power company inc says estimated eps on a gaap basis $0.96 to $1.06 in 2016
* Aep reports third-quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.30
* Q3 gaap loss per share $1.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 operating earnings per share view to $3.75 to $3.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.