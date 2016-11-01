Nov 1 Sun Communities Inc:

* Sun Communities Inc reports 2016 third quarter results

* Sees Q4 2016 FFO per share $0.89 to $0.91 excluding items

* Q3 revenue rose 34.7 percent to $249.7 million

* Q3 FFO per share $1.13 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sun Communities Inc - anticipates full year same community NOI growth of 6.7 percent to 6.9 percent

* Sun communities inc - revised fy same community NOI outlook reflects transient RV revenues which were impacted by weather in a few communities in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: