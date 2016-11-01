BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 MarineMax Inc:
* MarineMax reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $227.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.9 million
* Sees fy2017 earnings per share $1.04 to $1.14
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 excluding items
* Expects fully taxed earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.04 to $1.14 for fiscal 2017
* Same-Store sales for quarter increased over 12%, on top of 17% growth for comparable period last year
Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.