* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Coach Inc
* Maintains fiscal 2017 guidance
* Inventory was $547 million at end of quarter versus ending inventory of $575 million in year ago period
* Coach - qtrly total North American coach brand sales decreased 3% on both a reported and constant currency basis to $545 million versus $561 million last year
* Qtrly international coach brand sales rose 7% to $395 million on a reported basis from $369 million last year
* Qtrly greater china sales were approximately even with prior year in dollars and increased 5% on a constant currency basis
* Qtrly aggregate North American comparable store sales increased approximately 2%
* Continue to expect Stuart Weitzman's sales to increase at a double-digit pace this fiscal year
* During q1 of fy17 recorded charges of approximately $7 million, primarily related to organizational efficiency costs
* During q1 of fy17, recorded charges of approximately $4 million associated with acquisition of Stuart Weitzman
* Coach Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.04 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.07 billion
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.